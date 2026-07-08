Kwadwo Dickson confirms resignation from Angel FM

Seasoned Akan newscaster Kwadwo Dickson has left Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN).

Dickson disclosed in a Facebook video on Wednesday, July 8, that he had been away from the media organization for nearly two months and that now was the right moment to tell listeners and followers.

He said that several people had called him, inquiring as to why his voice was no longer heard on the airwaves.

Kwadwo Dickson thanked the audience for their love and support throughout the years. Additionally, he expressed gratitude to the advertising firms that trusted him enough to work with him during his time with the ABN.

“For a little more than a month, I’ve been getting calls and texts from Ghanaians asking why they can’t hear my voice on Angel TV and radio. I was waiting to announce at the appropriate moment, not because I intended to offend anybody. So today I formally declare that I’ve resigned from Angel Broadcasting Network,” he said.

Dickson promised to reveal his next steps and plans in due course, but he did not immediately reveal where he was going.

Kwadwo Dickson left Peace FM under the Despite Media Group and joined ABN seven years ago.