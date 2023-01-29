2 hours ago

Kwadwo Obeng Junior's goal was enough as Hearts of Oak returned to winning ways over beleaguered Medeama SC at Akoon Park on Saturday.

The win keeps the phobian's title hopes alive as they go level on points with Aduana Stars who are yet to play.

It has been six years that was in 2016 since Hearts of Oak last won a game against Medeama in Tarkwa.

The game swung like a pendulum in the early exchanges as each side took control briefly with neither team able to establish a grip on the game and neither side able to score.

Hearts established a firm grip on the game after the half-hour mark and it paid dividends as Kwadwo Obeng Junior slotted home what turned out to be the winner in the 33rd minute after a defensive lapse from Medeama.

After recess, the home side Medeama made a handful of changes in search of the leveler as the likes of Jonathan Sowah, Joshua Agyemang and Kwasi Donsu were all brought on.

The home side went closest in the 56th minute as Nana Bayin Quanson could only find the post with his effort that looked goalbound.

Isaac Gyamfi also had a good chance saved by Hearts goalie Richmond Ayi who also saved Kwesi Donsu's piledriver from range to keep a clean sheet.

Hearts of Oak held on despite the Medeama pressure as they sealed a narrow 1-0 victory.