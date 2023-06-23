28 minutes ago

Kwadwo Obeng Junior, the striker for Hearts of Oak, has recently become a free agent as his contract with the club has expired.

This development opens up the possibility of a potential move for him during the upcoming summer transfer window.

With Hearts of Oak aiming to rebuild and revitalize the team after a disappointing season, it is unlikely that they will offer Obeng Junior a new contract. As a result, speculation has arisen regarding his future in the game.

Reports indicate that an undisclosed European club has shown interest in signing the 23-year-old striker.

Obeng Junior joined Hearts of Oak in April 2018 from Nea Salamina Ghana and played a crucial role in the team's successful FA Cup campaign, reaching the quarter-finals.

Before his time at Hearts of Oak, Obeng Junior established himself as one of the most promising young players in the Division One League.

In the 2017 season, he impressed as a top striker, scoring thirteen goals in the league and three goals in the Ghana FA Cup, including notable strikes against Steadfast FC and Asante Kotoko.

In 2020, Obeng Junior signed a three-year contract extension with Hearts of Oak.

During the 2020/21 season, he emerged as the club's leading scorer in all competitions, finding the back of the net eleven times in twenty-five matches, with ten goals in the league.

Despite his earlier successes and contributions to the team's Premier League and FA Cup triumphs, Obeng Junior has faced criticism and unfair treatment from certain sections of the club's fans due to a recent scoring drought. In the recently concluded campaign, he scored three goals.

Confirming the end of his contract on Oyerepa FM, Obeng expressed his intention to discuss his future with his manager and consider the available options.

While he holds no issues with Hearts of Oak, he is open to signing a new deal if the club presents an offer.

"I am only working, and I don't have any issue with the club, so whatever they will say, I don't have a problem. I have had several offers from other clubs, but I am considering Hearts of Oak now and what they will say," he stated.