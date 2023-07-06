1 hour ago

Ghanaian young talent Kwadwo Opoku has expressed his enthusiasm after finalizing his transfer to Major League Soccer team Montreal CF.

The 21-year-old forward has joined Montreal CF from Los Angeles FC, signing a contract that will keep him at the MLS outfit until the end of December 2023.

Opoku showcased his skills in 19 appearances for Los Angeles, contributing 2 goals and 3 assists before his departure.

He is now set to continue his season with Montreal CF, another MLS club.

In a video announcing his arrival, Opoku conveyed his excitement and addressed Montreal fans, saying, "Hi Montreal fans.

This is Opoku, and I am really excited to get started. See you guys soon."

With his move to Montreal CF, Opoku aims to make a positive impact and contribute to the team's ambitions in the MLS.

Opoku played a crucial role in helping Los Angeles FC secure the 2022 MLS Cup, notably scoring in the Western Conference final against Austin FC.

Prior to that, he made 60 regular-season appearances for LAFC before shining in the playoffs last year.

With his arrival at CF Montréal, Opoku is expected to add depth and dynamism to the team's attacking options, contributing to their ambitions in the MLS.