30 minutes ago

Ghanaian forward Kwadwo 'Opoku' Mahala has finalized his transfer from Major League Soccer champions Los Angeles FC to CF Montreal.

The 21-year-old has made the move to the Canadian club in exchange for $1,650,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money and $100,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money.

In addition, Montreal has acquired $100,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money from LAFC in exchange for a 2023 international roster spot.

CF Montreal's Vice-President and Chief Sporting Officer, Olivier Renard, expressed satisfaction with the acquisition, stating, "We are very pleased with this signing. Opoku is a young player who already has valuable experience in the league, including winning the MLS Cup last year as a key player with LAFC."

Renard added, "He brings something different to our existing squad, with his speed and ability in one-on-one situations. It's a profile we've been lacking in our team. I am confident that he will continue his development with us."

Opoku, a former Ghana U17 star, departs Los Angeles after playing a vital role in the club's triumph in the 2022 MLS Cup, notably scoring in the Western Conference final against Austin FC.

He made 60 regular season appearances for LAFC before delivering standout performances in the playoffs last year.

Having made the move to the United States from the Attram De Visser Academy, Opoku now looks forward to making his mark with CF Montreal in the MLS.