2 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Opoku showcased his talent by scoring a crucial goal for Los Angeles FC in their commanding 3-0 victory against Real Salt Lake in the 2023 Major League Soccer on Sunday morning.

Opoku, 21, found the back of the net for the second time this season in his 10th league appearance.

His goal played a pivotal role in propelling his team to third place on the league table with 21 points, despite having played two games fewer than some of their rivals.

The exciting encounter took place at the Rio Tinto Stadium, where Opoku wasted no time in making an impact.

In the 8th minute of the game, he displayed exceptional skill by expertly controlling a beautifully lobbed pass before delivering a clinical left-footed finish into the net, opening the scoring for Los Angeles FC.

The visitors continued their attacking prowess as Gabonese midfielder Denis Bouanga added to the lead in the 34th minute.

Bouanga unleashed a stunning long-range strike, cutting onto his left foot with precision to double his team's advantage.

With a comfortable two-goal cushion, Los Angeles FC confidently entered the halftime break.

Real Salt Lake fought hard to resist their opponents in the second half, managing to withstand the pressure until the dying moments of the game.

However, in the 87th minute, a penalty was awarded against them, and Mateusz Bogusz confidently converted the spot-kick, sealing the 3-0 victory for Los Angeles FC.

Kwadwo Opoku's impactful performance not only contributed to the team's success but also highlighted his growing influence in the Major League Soccer.

Los Angeles FC will undoubtedly look to his skills and goalscoring ability as they continue their campaign in the league.