2 hours ago

Ghanaian international Kwadwo Opoku endured a difficult evening as he was sent off in Los Angeles FC's home defeat to Houston Dynamo in the Major League Soccer.

The match ended with a 1-0 victory for Houston Dynamo, courtesy of a 23rd-minute goal from Brazilian centre-back Micael dos Santos Silva.

Opoku, who did not start the game, was introduced in the 46th minute to replace Denil Maldonaldo.

However, in the 79th minute, the game took a turn for the worse for Los Angeles Football Club as Opoku received a red card for a foul, forcing his team to play with ten men for the remainder of the match.

Despite the disappointment, Opoku has been enjoying a productive season in the MLS.

With 15 appearances to his name, the 21-year-old forward has scored two goals and provided one assist.

His performances have caught the attention of several clubs, including Nice, VfB Stuttgart, Bordeaux, Rangers, and Celtic, who are reportedly interested in acquiring his services.

In recognition of his impressive displays, Opoku has been included in the Black Meteors' provisional squad list for the upcoming Africa U-23 Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Under the guidance of coach Ibrahim Tanko, the 21-year-old will aim to make an impact and contribute to Ghana's campaign in the tournament, which is set to take place later this month.

Despite the setback in the recent match, Opoku's potential move to Europe and his inclusion in the national team squad demonstrate the growing interest in his talents and the recognition he has earned through his performances in the MLS.