Kwadwo Safo Akofena, 8 others granted GH¢500,000 bail in Adwoa Safo shooting case

The Adenta Circuit Court has granted bail to Israel Kwadwo Safo, popularly known as Akofena, and other individuals arrested in connection with the shooting incident that left former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo injured.

The accused persons were each granted bail in the sum of GH¢500,000 with two sureties as investigations into the incident continue.

The case stems from a shooting that occurred during a ceremony at the premises of the Kristo Asafo Mission on June 21, 2026, an event that has drawn significant public attention amid an ongoing succession dispute within the family of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

Israel Kwadwo Safo, also known as Akofena, was among nine individuals arraigned before the court following investigations into the incident. He had earlier presented himself to police and was subsequently questioned by investigators.

While granting bail, the court ordered the accused persons to comply with the stipulated conditions as the matter proceeds through the judicial process.

The case has been adjourned to allow investigators to complete their work and present further findings before the court.

Authorities are continuing inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the shooting, with prosecutors expected to update the court on the progress of investigations at the next hearing.