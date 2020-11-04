1 hour ago

The Youtube account of popular Ghanaian content creator, Kwadwo Sheldon, has been terminated.



The account, which was verified and had over 140,000 subscribers, was terminated late Tuesday.

The reasons for the termination are not immediately known.

However, per Google’s terms of service, an account may be suspended on grounds of:

- Repeated violations of the Community Guidelines or Terms of Service across any form of content (like repeatedly posting abusive, hateful, and/or harassing videos or comments)

- A single case of severe abuse (such as predatory behaviour, spam, or pornography)

- Channels or accounts dedicated to a policy violation (like hate speech, harassment, or impersonation)

Kwadwo Sheldon may get his channel restored if he is successful with an appeal to Google.

Source: universnewsroom