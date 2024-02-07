3 hours ago

The police have arrested some 71 suspects over attacks on the Bepong Chief’s palace and some police officers at Kwahu Bepong in the Eastern Region.

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, said the suspects, together with some others currently on the run, attacked the Bepong Chief’s Palace on February 4, 2024, and injured seven people, including five police officers.

It said they allegedly vandalised one police vehicle and six police motorbikes as well as three private vehicles.

They also caused damage to sections of the palace and an adjoining building.

The statement said upon initial investigation and screening of the suspects, 40 of them who had so far been identified to have played various roles in the attacks and had been linked to available evidence had been detained to assist investigation.

It said the police officers came under attack at the Palace when they were called on February 4, 2024, to take over a murder suspect, one Kwasi Nyarko, who had been arrested by some community members and sent to the Bepong Chief’s Palace awaiting the arrival of the police.

The statement said some members of the Community, including those in police custody, who had heard about the arrest of suspect Kwas Nyarko, allegedly besieged the Palace to lynch him (Nyarko).

When the police prevented them from lynching the suspect, they attacked the police with stones and other implements.

A police reinforcement team was called, and the situation was brought under control, the statement said.

It said all the suspects would be put before court to face justice.