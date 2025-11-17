6 hours ago

The Kwahu Traditional Council has refuted claims that the Paramount Queen Mother of Kwahu, Nana Adwoa Gyamfuah III, was abducted during a security operation at the Abene Palace.

The Council described the widely circulated reports as false and misleading.

According to the Council, the security activity at the palace was linked to an interlocutory injunction issued on June 24, 2024, by the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs. The injunction, secured by Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, restrained Baffour Osei Akoto who has been presenting himself as Kwahuhene, the Queen Mother, and others from interfering in the work and authority of the legitimate chief at the Abene Palace.

The Ghana Police Service, acting on the court directive, moved to the palace to maintain order and prevent possible clashes. The Council stressed that the Queen Mother does not reside at the palace, contrary to claims that she was taken from the premises.

“No abduction has taken place,” the statement said, adding that those detained during the operation are in lawful custody and in good health.

Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno has ordered the immediate release of Nana Adwoa Gyamfuah III following the operation carried out at dawn on Monday, November 17. He has also tasked the Police Professional Standards Bureau with investigating the incident and sanctioning any officer found culpable.

The Abene Palace was reportedly attacked around 4 a.m. by armed men dressed in police uniforms and claiming to be National Security operatives. Residents reported hearing gunshots before the alleged arrest of the Queen Mother.

Security has since been heightened across Kwahu to protect residents and visitors.