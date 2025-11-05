1 hour ago

The Kwahu West Municipal Assembly has announced plans to demolish all unauthorised structures at the Agbogbloshie Market in Nkawkaw, Eastern Region.

The decision follows a recommendation by the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) after a tragic incident last Sunday, during which a popular local musician was fatally stabbed in the area.

According to MUSEC, the demolition exercise is aimed at restoring order, enhancing security, and preventing future loss of lives.

The Assembly has directed all squatters and owners of temporary structures to remove their belongings ahead of the scheduled demolition on Thursday, November 6, 2025.