1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament for Obuasi West, Kwaku Kwarteng wants Parliament to also cut down on expenditure to save the country’s ailing economy.

Mr. Kwarteng who served as a Deputy Finance Minister under the first term of the Akufo-Addo administration says MPs should stop using V-8s and stop receiving ex-gratia at the end of every term of office.

The Chairman of the Finance Committee was contributing to the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme discussion on the floor of Parliament, when the Finance Minster, Ken Ofori-Atta appeared before the House to brief them on the DDEP.

“Mr. Speaker how many times have we not heard the people who elected us into office say that there are issues with the V8s that we use? How many times have we not heard our people complain about the ex-gratia we take?

MP for Obuasi West said.

“Mr. Speaker I’m making the point that the problem we have on our hands today is not just a debt treatment matter. There is the need to deal with a fundamental weakness that has characterised the management of our economy for decades,”

Source: citifmonline