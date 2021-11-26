2 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Kwaku Osei-Bonsu scored for his Venezuelan side Caracas FC on Wednesday as they defeated Estudiantes Merida 4-1 in the Venezuelan elite division.

The home side Caracas started the game on the front foot and got the opener in the 8th minute of the game through Kwaku Osei-Bonsu with the assist coming from Samson Akinyoola to make it 1-0.

The home side went into the break with a 2-1 lead as Samson Akinyoola converted a penalty in the 17th minute to make it 2-0 before two minutes later Estudiantes pulled one back through Gregory Materán.

The home side Estudiantes went into recess with a slender 2-1 lead in the game but there were more goals in the game.

Two more goals from Edson Castillo in the 47th minute before Luis Fernando Zuniga put the icing on the cake in the 78th miunte to make it 4-1.

The former Bechem United player with his goal on Wednesday has three goals and four assists to this name this season.