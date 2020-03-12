2 hours ago

Kwaku Addo Sakyi-Addo, an astute journalist and communications expert, has disclosed that he had to turn down two political appointments under erstwhile JA Kufuor's administration, at the peak of his journalism career.

According to the former CEO of Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, this was due to his greater love for the inky fraternity. Therefore, he could not think for once about leaving his first love - journalism - for any political appointment in government.

“Back in 2001, I was offered a position by President Kufuor to be his spokesperson…I enjoyed being a reporter and I wanted to tell Ghana’s story, that’s where my love was so I turned him down.

“In 2004, I was offered deputy minister, I turned it down. I wanted to report, I wanted to do my Kwaku One-on-One…that’s what I loved and I wanted to do that, so I turned it down,” he said at an ICGC event dubbed “My Professional Journey”.

Kwaku Sakyi-Addo noted that he only accepted his current position because he was ageing and didn’t foresee chasing politicians with microphones for interviews.

He indicated further that his branch into the corporate world was because he wanted to make a strategic difference aside his writings and critiques, which he publishes in the media.



Source: Ghanaweb.com