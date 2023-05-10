3 hours ago

Former Deputy Information Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu is very hot following the arrest of three of his supporters in Abura Asebu Kwamankese in the Central Region.

The members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who are are supporters of the Kwakye Ofosu in his quest to represent the opposition party in the constituency went on rampage last Friday May 3, 2023 disrupting the campaign of his main contender in the upcoming NDC parliamentary primaries Prof. Nana Ama Brown Klutse.

They destroyed campaign vehicle of Kwakye Ofosu main contender for NDC race who doubles as a lecturer at the University of Cape Coast when she was on campaign mission in Moree.

The supporters of Kwakye Fosu pelted the vehicle and other items with stones and damaged the windscreen and other parts.

Information gathered indicates that three of the rampaging supporters of Ofosu Kwakye were arrested by the police to assist with investigations.

They were later granted bail after Kwakye Ofosu allegedly showed up at the police station and signed for them.

The supporters misconducted themselves and caused the illegality when there was misinformation that the National Organiser, Joseph Yamin was in the constituency to campaign for the lecturer.

They alleged that Joseph Yamin visited the area to campaign for Prof. Nana Ama Brown Klutse, 2020 parliamentary aspirant of the party in Abura Asebu Kwamankese who was defeated by Kwakye Ofosu in the last NDC parliamentary primaries.

Interestingly, Joseph Yamin was nowhere close to the Moree when the incident occurred.

According to the national organiser of NDC, he was not even in the Central Region at the time and stated that the last time he visited the region was for parliamentary vetting on April 4, 2023.

He expressed shock at about the reports and emphasised that he always informs regional executives of his presence before any visit.

“As I am speaking with you, I am in Sunyani and on an official assignment and so how was I attacked in Moree when I have never been to that region for some weeks now? Myself, when I heard the reports, I was surprised and wonder who came up with such baseless reports to tarnish my image,” Joseph Yamin told Accra based m Adom FM after the incident occurred.

He also revealed receiving calls from Central Region executives regarding the attack and his alleged involvement in the confusion, which he denied.

“Around 11pm, I received calls from an executive in the constituency saying they have been attacked and that they were mentioning my name of being part and being the cause which I still don’t understand. For the past four months, I have never driven a pick up.

“Anytime I’m embarking on a journey in a region, I deal with the regional executives and inform them about my presence and so why will people name me as part of the confusion when I am not even in that region?” he questioned.

Source: DNG