Aduana Stars midfielder Kwame Adom Frimpong has been named as the NASCO Player of the month of September after his prolific form for the Dormaa-based side.

The former Kotoko midfielder scored two goals and won two Most Valuable Player awards in just three matches.

He beat off competition from teammate Bright Adjei and Medeama duo Kwasi Donsu and Kofi Asmah.

As his reward, he will receive a 43-inch NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.

After struggling at Kotoko, the midfielder has found form at the two-time Ghana Premier League champions since joining them some two seasons ago.