1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Kwame Baah has sent a fervent farewell message to the club after his departure.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper spent three years at Asante Kotoko but has not left the club on a free transfer after the expiration of his contract.

In an emotional farewell letter, the former Black Meteors goalkeeper thanked the whole Asante Kotoko fraternity.

Kwame Baah has always fought his way to the Kotoko goalpost since joining the club as he was a deputy to Felix Annan although he briefly took over the number one role but he was usurped by Razak Abalora and now Danlad Ibrahim.

Danlad Ibrahim will be staying having extended his deal whiles the reds have signed Frederick Asare from Accra Lions and Moise Pouaty.

Below is the full release: