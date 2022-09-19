8 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Bonsu aka Conte has been cut loose by his Egyptian side Ceramica Cleopatra FC.

The club has decided not to extend his current contract which is close to expiring due to poor form.

He is now a free agent and can join any club of his choice if they are able to reach an agreement.

The 27-year-old central midfielder played for Kumasi Asante Kotoko before he joined Tunisian side Esperance in 2019.

He later joined Egyptian side Cleopatra Ceramica in December 2020 on a two-year deal.

Kwame Bonsu made 45 appearances for the club during his two-year spell in the North African country.