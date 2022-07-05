2 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Kwame Karikari has sealed a transfer move to Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC ahead of the new season.

Co-owner of his new club Vita Dani says that the Ghanaian striker has the technical ability and the Physicality to succeed in India.

Talking about the club’s third foreign signing this summer, Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said, “I would like to welcome Kwame Karikari to the Chennaiyin family. I think he’s got the technical ability and the physicality to succeed in India. We have had many great forwards at this club and I believe Kwame should be able to match those standards.”

He joins his new side after leaving Thai side Nakhonratchasima Mazda where he impressed a lot.

At his Thai club, the well travelled Ghanaian striker scored 13 goals in 29 matches for his side last season.

The Ghanaian was also the second highest goal scorer for Thai side Nakhonratchasima Mazda with four goals in six matches.

The 30 year old veteran is well traveled and has played for a lot of clubs having played 261 matches in his 11 year playing career scoring 84 golds and providing 13 assists.

He has played for 12 clubs in eight different league across the globe in his globe trotting career and has two Europa League goals against CSKA Moscow and PSV Eindhoven all in 2012.

Karikari has spent most of his time in the Swedish league, featuring for AIK Solna, for which he made his professional debut at 19 in 2011. He played 58 matches, including seven Europa League games, for them and scored 10 goals across competitions in five seasons.