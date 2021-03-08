2 hours ago

The transfer move involving star Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku to Algerian side USM Algiers has collapsed.

Kotoko had been in talks with the Algerian side about a possible move for their striker as reported on Saturday by this portal.

The two clubs had agreed a transfer fee of about $400,000 with the only thing holding the deal was that the player and his representatives had to agree personal terms with the club before flying out for his medicals.

But Kwame Opoku through his representative have kicked against the move to Algeria informing the Kotoko CEO that it will not suit his client to move to North Africa mid season and also they aspire to have better offers than the Maghreb region should he finish the season with Kotoko.

The CEO of the club has agreed and the plug on the deal has been pulled meaning the former Nkoranza Warriors striker will stay with Asante Kotoko at least for the remainder of the season.

Kwame Opoku has been a revelation for Asante Kotoko this season scoring eight goals in the Ghana Premier League while scoring once in the CAF Confederations Cup.

His form has attracted interest from an array of clubs on the African continent with the likes of Zamalek, Vita Club, Al Hilal and others have expressed interest in the striker.