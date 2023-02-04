21 minutes ago

Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah was on target on his debut for his new South African club Maritzburg United on Friday evening.

The striker switched clubs in the January transfer window moving from Orlando Pirates where he had fallen down the pecking order to Maritzburg United on loan.

He was handed his debut against Amazulu at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg in the round 19 encounter and he rewarded the faith of his coach with a goal.

The former King Faisal striker grabbed the opener for his side in the 32nd minute with an assist from Karim Kimvuidi.

Amazulu pulled parity very late in the game as the Congolese forward Guily Manziba leveled the scores in stoppage time.

The Ghanaian had struggled for game time at Orlando Pirates despite being an integral member of the team last season as they reached the finals of the CAF Confederations Cup.