Ghanaian striker Kwame Opoku scored his fourth goal in the Algerian Ligue 1 as USM Alger went away to beat AS Aïn M'lila by 3-0.

Saturday game saw the Ghanaian continuing with his remarkable form at the Algerian side, helping them in the heavy win.

The 22-year-old fetched the opener for USM Alger with a brilliant finish on the 29th minute of the game.

Zakaria Naidji and Yacine Aliane added one each in the second half to secure the all important 3-0 r away win to move them up to 4th place on League log.

Opoku has been incredible in USM Alger shirt since his arrival at the club from Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko in May.

He has managed to score four goals in his nine appearances for USM Alger in all competitions.