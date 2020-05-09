28 minutes ago

Naby Keita has had a mixed career at Kumasi Asante Kotoko since joining the club a few years ago but is not afraid of competition at the club.

The porcupine warriors signed highly sought after attacker Kwame Poku from lower tier side Nkoranza Warriors and the Guinean says he is not perturbed by the arrival of the striker.

Kotoko have been struggling for goals in the Ghana Premier League despite the availability of William Opoku, Naby Keita, Richard Arthur and the likes.

The Guinean import says despite the strong competition with the arrival of the new striker he is not worried.

“It will be very difficult for me with his presence at the club. If a club has many strikers you always work hard to be picked but if you are one or two you will be reluctant towards your training because you always know you’d be selected”, the Guinean striker told Kotoko Express.

He added, “Kwame [Poku] is a very very good striker. The first time I saw him I was very happy for him as a striker. Yacouba who was one of our best strikers is no more with us so we have to show the supporters that we can be like him or even better” he added.