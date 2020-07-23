1 hour ago

Mr Kwamena Duncan, the Central Regional Minister, on Tuesday inaugurated a three-member arbitration committee to resolve the protracted chieftaincy dispute stifling development in Senya-Bereku in the Awutu Brereku District.

The Committee is Chaired by Professor George Hagan, a prominent academic and former Chairman of the National Commission on Culture.

Others are Osagyefo Kwame Akonu X, Omanhen of Enyan-Abaasa Traditional Area, representing the Regional House of Chiefs and Mr Paul Atsu Agbezudor, the District Coordinating Director of Awutu Senya, representing the District Assembly.

The work of the Committee scheduled for completion in two months with full report and recommendations to the Regional Minister and Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs would ensure parties agree on the proposed roadmap to settle the protracted dispute.

There has been a protracted chieftaincy dispute in the Senya Bereku area as to who was the rightful heir to the throne.

Inaugurating the Committee, Mr Duncan charged them to execute their mandate without fear and partiality.

He expressed concern that the chieftaincy stalemate had affected development and threatened peace in the area, hence the urgent need to resolve the issues and return the district onto the path of rapid growth and development.

He charged all parties to eschew anger and bitterness, bury their differences, and entrenched stands to ensure peace, orderliness, and progress in the area.

Outlining their terms of reference, Mr Duncan told the Committee to among others discharge its mandate per the constitution, superior and lower court rulings that exist on the matter and the wishes of the people of Senya Bereku.

As part of their mandate, the Committee will provide strategic guidance to the promotion of peace and in harnessing development, consult factions on their concerns and assess information from consultation and data of utmost concern to their course.