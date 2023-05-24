1 hour ago

North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate in the just-ended by-election in Kumawu improved on the gains of the party in the area.

He said Kwasi Amankwaa managed to poll 3,723 valid votes representing 17.29% as compared with 2,439 (8.33%) garnered by the NDC candidate in the 2020 general elections.

In a tweet, Mr Ablakwa who served as a polling agent in Kumawu during the Tuesday May 23 by-election said “It’s been an extremely useful experience serving as polling agent in yesterday’s Kumawu by-election. I congratulate the NPP’s Ernest Yaw Anim on his victory and look forward to him joining us in Parliament.

“The NDC’s Kwasi Amankwaa deserves lots of credit for improving our 2020 fortunes by securing 3,723 valid votes representing 17.29% as compared with 2,439 (8.33%) garnered by his predecessor. Mr. Amankwaa thus moved from 3rd to 2nd position with an overall improvement from 2020 of 52.6% compared with a measly improvement of 2% by the NPP.

“NDC’s significant gains in the NPP’s stronghold of Kumawu despite the blatant abuse of incumbency manifested by overnight development projects and condemnable vote-buying is both instructive and a cautionary tale to the NPP, particularly as turn-out still dropped by some 7,744 regardless of the avalanche of inducements.

“The Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government must prioritise the needs of Ghanaians at all times and not only when a by-election has been occasioned. May we nourish Ghana’s Democracy with the right values for our collective progress.”