1 hour ago

Kwasi Appiah, the Technical Director of Asante Kotoko, has voiced his desire for the team to clinch the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League title.

Following a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Hearts of Oak, Kotoko currently sits in the 7th position with 22 points.

In an interview, Appiah shared his aspirations for Kotoko's success in the league but also stressed the importance of patience in building a cohesive team.

He highlighted the challenge of integrating many young players into a new squad and emphasized the time required for them to gel as a unit.

“I wish Kotoko could win the league but it depends on the strictness of the team now. Prosper Narteh Ogum started with an entirely new team, and to get the players to play as a team takes time," said Appiah, who is also a member of the Interim Management Committee (IMC).

While recognizing the significance of winning the league, Appiah underscored the need to support Head Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum, who is tasked with constructing a formidable team.

"The most important thing is to try and win the league, as Otumfour said. If he wins the league, it’s a bonus, but if he doesn’t, we have to exercise patience and give him some time," he told Ghanasportspage.com

Asante Kotoko is gearing up to face Great Olympics in the upcoming Matchday 15 fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, December 25.