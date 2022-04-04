3 hours ago

The public relations officer of the ministry of education of Ghana, Kwasi Kwarteng has donated food items to the Muslim community within the Asante Akyim North municipal, Domeabra to be precise in the early hours of April 3, 2022.

The donation was made to support the Muslim community as they commence this year’s Ramadan.

The food items donated included bags of rice ,gallons of oil,packets of spaghetti,cups of sugar,tins of mackerel and sachets of tomato paste.

In attendance to support the presentation we’re representatives of the Hudai foundation,the traditional council of domeabra,the assembly members and members of the community.

The Krontihene (nana afum agyarko) who spoke on behalf of the community commended Kwasi Kwarteng and Hudai and was grateful for their kind gesture and entreated them to make this a stepping stone to more greater opportunities.

He further used the opportunity to request for a library facility and an Islamic school within the community.

The chief imam Suleiman musah who received the items on behalf of the aged expressed his profound gratitude to Kwasi Kwarteng and The entire Hudai Foundation.

Walui Nambe the assistant project coordinator assured them of Hudai’s unflinching support to the community going forward.