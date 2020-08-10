54 minutes ago

Spiritualist Kweku Bonsam has angrily blasted Prophet Nigel Gaisie over his recent prophecy about Efya going to die.

Recently the man of God came out to give a prophecy about the sensational singer, Efya was going to die just like the late Ebony.

However, the singer came out to also refuse that prophecy saying she was not going to die but live on her social media platforms.

The spiritualist came out in a live video to blast the man of God for giving such a prophecy, calling the man of God’s prophecy unnecessary and f0olish.

Video below;