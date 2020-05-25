2 hours ago

Board Chairman of Medeama and Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association Dr Tony Aubynn has gone to the rescue of embattled former Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor over his salary arrears.

Kwasi Appiah claims he is owed five month salary arrears and two match bonuses amounting to a staggering $185,000.

The 59 year old coach has resorted to a war of words in the media to demand his money despite writing through his lawyers to the GFA on two occasions but to no avail.

However, Dr Tony Aubyn has jumped to the defence of Kwasi Appiah saying that a worker deserves his wages so the former coach hould be paid whatever is due him.

“If you hire somebody to work for you and the person has worked he must have his wages,” he told Luv FM in Kumasi.

“And for me personally I think Kwesi Appiah has done his work and due to Ghana. If you put his achievements on the table he hasn’t done badly.

“I know we have a certain perception of him but he didn’t do badly and has done what he could do as a Ghanaian.

“Once he has finished the job we have to pay him and I think it’s not wrong for him to ask for what is due him and it is up to us to look for the money and pay him.

“The issue becomes where you get the money and I’m sure this is the cause of the delay.

“It is not the case that he is not owed by the FA or State, there are some outstanding payments due Kwesi Appiah but they need to understand that sometimes the resources may not be readily available” he added.