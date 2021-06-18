Kwesi Arthur defends sampling George Darko’s ‘ƆdɔColour’

Rapper Kwesi Arthur has defended a decision to sample George Darko’s hit song, Ɔdɔ Colour in Sarkodie’s new song, Coachella, featuring him.

The Baajo crooner sang the track’s hook out of the legendary highlife musician’s song.

He told Accra-based Class FM that, music sampling is not thievery, indicating due process was followed before the song was released.

“I don’t need to seek permission from someone to create but I feel like after the song was made and before it came out, they went through the right channels to get it put out there, so, I’m sure everyone involved was appeased,” the 2018 BET Awards’ Best International Act nominee said.

Coachella, which has been described as a potential chart topping song, was released on June 3, 2021.

The song comes off Sarkodie’s forthcoming No Pressure album on July 9, 2021.

It received a lot of airplay on most of the major radio platforms across the country at the time.

Coachella is also a follow up to Sark’s trending banger Happy Day featuring Rockstar Kuami Eugene.

Critics however wanted to tag the song negatively with sampling brouhaha but Kwesi Arthur says it is not thievery to sample music.

Daily Guide