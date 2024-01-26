5 hours ago

Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, has urged the current administration to issue an apology to Ghanaians following the disappointing performance of the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This comes as Ghana suffered an early elimination from the tournament at the group stage for the second consecutive time.

Nyantakyi emphasized that the national team does not solely belong to the Football Association but is held on behalf of the state.

"Of course. The national team does not belong to the Football Association," Nyantakyi said on GTV Sports Plus.

"They are keeping it for the state and remember government gives the FA money to take care of the team so it must be done.

"I have done it over and over when I was there as the Ghana Football Association president so they must apologize and I think Ghanaians are entitled to that.

"We apologized in 2010 and 2015 after we failed to win the AFCON," he added.

As the government provides funding to the FA for the team's support, he argued that an apology is necessary.

Nyantakyi cited his past actions, mentioning that during his tenure as GFA president, apologies were issued in 2010 and 2015 when the team failed to secure the AFCON title.

In response to the poor showing at AFCON, the GFA has taken action by dismissing coach Chris Hughton.

A five-man committee, led by Mark Addo, has been formed to search for a new coach for the Black Stars.