6 hours ago

Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, has shared insights into Ghana's football identity, drawing comparisons with the renowned playing style of South American countries.

This commentary comes in the aftermath of Ghana's recent disappointments, particularly the premature exit of the Black Stars from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Nyantakyi, in an interview with GTV Sports Plus, candidly expressed his observations regarding Ghana's football philosophy.

"Ghana appears to have an unwritten philosophy that aligns with the South American style of play," Nyantakyi remarked during the interview.

He suggested that there seems to be an implicit alignment with the distinctive South American style of play.

This analysis comes at a time when Ghana's football enthusiasts have raised concerns about the team's current playing style, linking it to challenges in scoring and defending.

Ghana was historically recognized for a unique and captivating playing style that set the nation apart in the footballing world.

However, recent criticism has indicated dissatisfaction with the current approach, with fans expressing the view that it deviates from the successful method rooted in the nation's history of exposure to European professional football, coupled with a strong inclination toward possession-based play.

In the context of these discussions, a committee has been established to find a new coach for the Black Stars following the dismissal of Chris Hughton.