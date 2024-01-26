5 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has initiated a five-member committee to embark on the search for a new head coach for the Black Stars, following the departure of Chris Hughton.

The decision came after Ghana's underwhelming performance in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where the team failed to progress to the next stage, securing only two points in three games.

Former Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has advised against exclusively focusing on high-profile names in the search for the next Black Stars tactician.

Expressing his concern on GTV Sports Plus, Nyantakyi emphasized that solely considering big names could result in a repetitive cycle, hindering sustained progress.

"If we look at big names only we will bring the same recycle people (coaches) here at the end of four years we will be back to square one," he told GTV Sports Plus.

The five-member search committee, led by Ghana Football Association Vice President Mark Addo, includes Legal Practitioner and law lecturer Ace Ankomah (Vice Chairman), Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah (Director of Coaching Education), Opoku Nti (Ghana football legend), and William Caesar Kartey (Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports).