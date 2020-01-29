1 hour ago

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, has reacted to reports that he has jumped ship and is partnering with other political bodies to aid the presidential comeback of John Dramani Mahama through protests march against the Electoral Commission's decision to compile a new voters' register.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other opposition political parties under the umbrella Inter-Party Resistance Against New Voters’ Register have so far held two demonstrations; one in Tamale in the Northern region and the other in Kumasi, Ashanti Region against the compilation of a new voters' register.

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi reacting to the demonstration during an interview on Okay FM said: “Ask Kwesi Pratt for me, so the interparty demonstration he joined, did he join in the capacity of CPP or he is no longer a member of CPP? So, this is what Uncle Kwesi Pratt is doing to Kwame Nkrumah’s CPP . . . he has now joined John Mahama’s NDC . . . is he on leave to work for John Mahama?” he quizzed.

But contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Kwesi Pratt denied taking part in the demonstrations, insisting, he was even out of the country by then.

