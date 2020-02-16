2 hours ago

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has reacted to comments made by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at a recently held town hall meeting in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said the ruling government has achieved 78 per cent of the 388 promises made in 2016 have been fulfilled.

On Friday's edition of Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Kwesi Pratt took Bawumia's comments through a litmus test; separating the promises fulfilled from the ones unfulfilled.

