Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr thinks it is a wrong decision to deboardinise the Ejisuman Senior High School girls following the viral video.

The girls who are all final year students of the school, used a mobile phone – which is prohibited in basic and senior high schools – to “intentionally upload a video on social media where unprintable words that border on sex were spewed out.”

A letter to the Ashanti Regional Director of Education said the girls have been sacked from the boarding house effective February 6, 2020, pending a final determination of their fate by the school’s Board.

Reacting to this on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Kwesi Pratt said the girls should have been disciplined in the school and taken through counselling instead of deboardinisation.

According to him, it is possible that some of the family settings from where these young girls hail, might not be conducive enough to bring the much-needed transformation in their lives; hence they should have been kept in the school.

Source: Peacefm