26 minutes ago

In an overwhelming display of faith and unity, delegates of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) from Kwesimintsim Constituency in the Western Region showered Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia with fervent prayers and heartfelt gospel songs for victory in the upcoming presidential primaries.

In an electric atmosphere of spiritual harmony and belief, the delegates firmly declared Dr. Bawumia as the NPP’s best choice and ideal candidate to lead the party and the nation.

With one accord, the delegates joined hands in a circle, creating a powerful symbol of solidarity. Clasping hands tightly, they formed a human chain, signifying their commitment to the NPP, Dr. Bawumia, and the ideals of the party.

When the prayer session commenced, they beseeched the Almighty God to guide and protect Dr. Bawumia in his political journey. With voices raised in unison, the delegates poured their hearts out in supplication for divine intervention, vision, and wisdom to lead Ghana towards progress and prosperity.

Indeed, melodious sounds of gospel songs filled the air, harmonizing with the fervent prayers, creating a deeply moving and spiritual experience for all present, including the Vice President himself.

With some kneeling and others standing in the spirit, they sang songs that echoed the belief that Dr. Bawumia possesses the vision, competence, and dedication to steer the NPP and Ghana to greater heights.

In heartfelt testimonials, the delegates took turns expressing their admiration for and reposing trust in Dr. Bawumia’s leadership.

They lauded his remarkable contributions to the party and the nation, citing his role in various developmental initiatives and economic policies that have positively impacted countless lives.

Source: citifmonline