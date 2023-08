2 hours ago

The Kyebi Artificial turf has been selected to host the third edition of the Women's Premier Super Cup.

The off season tournament will kick off on September 29 and end on October 8, 2023. The first to fourth clubs from the Northern Zone and Southern Zone in the just ended Malta Guinness Women's Premier League automatically qualifies to participate in this edition.

Balloting and pairing schedules for the entire competition will be released at a later date.