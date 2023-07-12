5 hours ago

Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says he will engage his colleague Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson on the continuous boycott of parliamentary proceedings by the Minority group on days James Gyakye Quayson goes to court.

The Minority has resolved to boycott business of the House on days, the Assin North MP, Asutifi South MP, Collins Dauda and Minority Leader appears in court.

On two different occasions, the Minority Group boycotted proceedings protesting the daily trial of James Gyakye Quayson.

Reacting to the decision in a Citi News interview, the Majority Leader described the actions of the Minority as unfortunate and called for unity between the two sides.

“Boycotting proceedings is an unfortunate decision in the House. I hope I will be able to talk to my colleague, and we will move from there and continue with the dialogue that we have been having because we may not agree on everything, but we should still remain one House.”

Source: citifmonline