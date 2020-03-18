2 hours ago

The coronavirus outbreak and its lockdown policy are having a toll on Kyeiwaa’s wedding.

The 57-year-old Kumawood actress had planned to walk down the aisle with her missing but found rib on the 21st of March in the U.S, where she has relocated to for the past years now. However, the wedding has been called off due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to one Obea Baakop3, the wedding planner of Kyeiwaa’s big day, the ceremony will not come off as scheduled so as to conform to the social distancing advisory. “The government has announced that we can not have a gathering of more than 25 people, therefore we have postponed it until further notice,” she said in a video.

Obea Baakop3 further explained that the team is aware that Kyeiwaa is loved by many and would love to be at her wedding, therefore, a new date for the wedding will be announced later so that fans and friends of the actress will be able to grace her big day.

The Ghanaian actress, real name, Rose Akua Attaa Mensah has already secured the legal documentation to be the wife of one Mr Michael Kissi Asare who also lives in the U.S. In line with their scheduled wedding, the 57-year-old held a bridal shower a few days ago.

This will become the second time the actress is getting married after her first marriage in 2015, to a spare parts dealer in Kumasi, ended after five days when it was disclosed that the man she married was someone’s husband. Regardless, Kyeiwaa has moved on and found love once again.

