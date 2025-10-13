2 hours ago

Dickson Kyere-Duah, the Member of Parliament for Berekum West, has confidently asserted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will suffer a defeat in the 2028 general elections, regardless of who emerges victorious in the party’s upcoming presidential primary.

In an interview on the JoyNews AM Show on Monday, October 13, the NDC lawmaker expressed that the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) is well-positioned to retain power. He further emphasised that the outcome of the NPP’s primary will have little impact on the 2028 election outcome.

"For me, all five candidates on the ballot paper for NPP, we in the NDC are not so much interested in who wins, because whoever wins is definitely going to taste a very bitter defeat in 2028," he claimed.

He added, "It doesn't matter whether it is Kennedy Agyapong, Bawumia or whoever."

The NPP is set to hold its presidential flagbearer election in January 2026, with five candidates currently vying for the position: Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Kennedy Agyapong, Bryan Acheampong, and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.