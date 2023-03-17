1 hour ago

The LA Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly has served notice it will begin demolishing unauthorized structures built on waterways within its jurisdiction.

The Assembly’s comment follows the commencement of storm drains desilting in the municipality ahead of the rainy season to avert flooding.

The Chief Executive of the Assembly, Solomon Kotey Nikoi says the three-week-long exercise will see earmarked structures pulled down without favour.

Giving more details about the scheduled exercise to Citi News, the MCE said the situation “has become serious that even the taskforce has to be working on weekends just to make sure that we stop people from filling the waterways to build on.”

“There are some structures that have been marked to be demolished in three weeks’ time to ensure that it makes way for the free flow of rain waters ahead of the rainy season,” Mr. Nikoi further stressed.

The MCE also appealed to the media to “advise the people who are being lawless to desist from such practices.”

He further disclosed that the dredging will cost the Assembly GH¢300,000.

Source: citifmonline