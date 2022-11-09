2 hours ago

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has directed the three teacher unions who are on strike against the appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah as the new GES boss to call off the industrial action.

The NLC after its meeting with the three unions on Wednesday said the decision is to allow the government to negotiate with them on their concerns.

The three teacher unions- GNAT, NAGRAT and CCT are on strike because they want the government to revoke the appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah as the new Director-General of GES.

They have argued that Dr. Eric Nkansah is a banker and not a teacher hence, his appointment is in contravention of the requirements for the appointment of a GES Director-General.

The Labour Ministry subsequently held two meetings with the unions but both of which ended inconclusively. An adjourned meeting on Monday between both parties was expected to have continued on Tuesday at 2:00pm.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, November 8 shortly before the meeting could commence, the Ministry said all attempts to get the teacher unions to call off the strike have proved futile and referred the matter to the NLC.

This prompted the NLC’s meeting today, Wednesday, November 9 with all parties involved in the matter.