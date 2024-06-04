5 hours ago

Organised Labour is calling for a restructuring regarding the use of workers’ funds by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

They argue that, recent actions and inaction of SSNIT have been unsatisfactory.

The Executive Secretary of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG), Dr, Isaac Bampoe-Addo, stated that organised labour believes it would be better equipped to manage its pensions than SSNIT.

“We are not convinced, and we tell them [SSNIT] in plain language that we are not convinced by what you are telling us. We are not convinced. We are not convinced at all. And we are going to ask for a total restructuring of SSNIT because this is not how you should manage workers’ money.”

“This is not government money, this is workers’ money, and what we will say is, why should governments be appointing even a chair to the SSNIT board?”

This demand comes in response to SSNIT’s attempt to sell four of its hotels to Rock City Hotels Limited, a business owned by the current Minister for Food and Agriculture and Member of Parliament, Bryan Acheampong.