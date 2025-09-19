Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, the Minister of Labour, Jobs, and Employment, has confirmed that the government is aware of the Teachers and Educational Workers' Union (TEWU) of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Ghana's decision to embark on an indefinite strike.
He assured that the government is working on a broader solution to address not only TEWU-TUC's grievances but also the concerns of other unions threatening similar actions.
Speaking on JoyNews, Dr. Pelpuo emphasised that tackling each issue individually would only exacerbate problems within the labor force, so a comprehensive approach is being considered.
According to him, the ministry is committed to engaging with TEWU leadership for further talks and finding a solution that works for everyone.
"The Ministry of Finance is leading the effort to find a solution, and the government is hopeful that a mutually beneficial agreement can be reached," he said.
TEWU-TUC, Ghana initiated the strike due to delays in finalising Conditions of Service agreements.
Despite repeated discussions and follow-ups, the union expressed frustration over the lack of progress. The industrial action will impact members across Technical and Public Universities, the Ghana Library Authority, and the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board.
