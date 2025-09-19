Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, the Minister of Labour, Jobs, and Employment, has confirmed that the government is aware of the Teachers and Educational Workers' Union (TEWU) of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Ghana's decision to embark on an indefinite strike.

He assured that the government is working on a broader solution to address not only TEWU-TUC's grievances but also the concerns of other unions threatening similar actions.

Speaking on JoyNews, Dr. Pelpuo emphasised that tackling each issue individually would only exacerbate problems within the labor force, so a comprehensive approach is being considered.

"The Ministry of Finance is leading the effort to find a solution, and the government is hopeful that a mutually beneficial agreement can be reached," he said.

According to him, the ministry is committed to engaging with TEWU leadership for further talks and finding a solution that works for everyone.