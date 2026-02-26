The recent 28.63 per cent cut in cocoa’s producer price has renewed concerns about Ghana’s vulnerability to commodity market swings, with the Co-Chair of the Ghana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GHEITI), Dr Steve Manteaw, warning that the country remains exposed in the absence of an effective price stabilisation mechanism.

Dr Manteaw argued that the structural weakness currently impacting the cocoa sector could just as easily threaten gold revenues if global prices decline. He maintained that despite Ghana’s long-standing dependence on extractive resources, successive governments have failed to institutionalise adequate buffers to manage commodity price volatility.

In a social media post contributing to ongoing discussions on developments in the cocoa industry, he urged policymakers to replicate the fiscal discipline applied in the petroleum sector.

“We must do for other commodities what we have done so brilliantly for oil,” he wrote, proposing the creation of a stabilisation fund to save excess earnings above projected revenues during boom periods, which could then cushion the economy during downturns.

Ghana currently operates a stabilisation framework for petroleum revenues under the Petroleum Revenue Management system, designed to absorb budgetary shocks when oil prices fall. However, no similar statutory arrangement exists for cocoa or gold, both of which are major sources of foreign exchange.

Economic analysts have long cautioned that without such safeguards, downturns in commodity prices tend to trigger fiscal strain, often resulting in abrupt policy adjustments that affect both producers and public spending.

Dr Manteaw’s remarks come as policymakers seek to sustain export earnings amid changing global commodity cycles and tight fiscal conditions.

Meanwhile, a Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Finance, Dr Theo Acheampong, noted that the exceptional cocoa price surge experienced between 2023 and 2025 has largely ended. The rally, driven mainly by supply disruptions and poor harvests in key producing countries, saw international prices climb above US$10,000 per tonne at their peak — levels not recorded in decades.

He projected a significant market correction, with prices expected to ease to between US$3,500 and US$4,000 per tonne for the rest of 2026, though still above historical averages.

Dr Acheampong stressed that credible burden-sharing across the cocoa value chain must begin with leadership decisions. He referenced the recent policy shift to allocate 90 per cent of the gross Free on Board (FOB) price to farmers, up from 70 per cent, as part of efforts to shield producers from volatility.

Beyond pricing adjustments, he called for strict cost rationalisation at the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), including a review of compensation structures, cuts to discretionary and non-essential spending, and a reduction in quasi-fiscal obligations such as cocoa road projects.

Any savings realised, he suggested, should be redirected towards productivity-enhancing initiatives and strengthened extension services for farmers. Some of these reforms, he noted, align with broader structural measures under Ghana’s programme with the International Monetary Fund.

Dr Acheampong added that recurring cycles in oil, cocoa and gold prices reinforce a longstanding reality: economies heavily reliant on primary commodity exports remain susceptible to external shocks.

“The lesson oil and gas, cocoa and gold continue to demonstrate is simple; we cannot build a robust economy on primary commodity exports alone,” he said, advocating greater value addition, industrial expansion and improved productivity in agriculture and manufacturing as pathways to long-term resilience.