Three people have been remanded in police custody for the alleged murder of a 28-year-old lady at Dwinase near Kokotro in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti region.

Prime suspect, Mary Akosua Agyemang, 25 years, is alleged to have accosted the deceased, 28-year-old Vida Ennin, for gossiping about her over a man they have both dated.

The two women got into a brawl, Sunday evening, over who rightfully deserves to be the fiancée of the man, an excavator operator.

Mary is said to have left the scene of the brawl to buy a sharp knife. She allegedly returned to stab Vida in the face, breast and palm. She bled to death.

The Bekwai police later arrested Mary, also known as Serwaa, together with two others – Felicia Sarpong, 61 years and Ernest Achirem, 63 years – accused of attempting to shield Mary from arrest.

All three were arraigned before the Bekwai Circuit Court on Wednesday.

They have been remanded in police custody to assist in investigations.

They are to reappear in court on April 26.