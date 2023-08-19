6 hours ago

A drug addict, currently receiving treatment at a rehabilitation center has narrated her ordeal with drugs and some interesting repercussions it had on her reproductive health.

Abigail, while narrating her encounter, disclosed that the drug did not only destabilize her mentally and physically but also distorted her menstrual cycle.

She said her menses have stopped flowing for years, a situation that is currently threatening her health.

“Within some years it ceased my menses. It doesn’t matter how old you are, it has the tendency of stopping your menses. And when the blood clots, that’s when it leads to fibroid and other diseases. So, we are still doing further checks in order to curb any of such ailments and its future implications,” She stated in an interview with GHPage monitored by GhanaWeb.

The 32-year-old lady, who resided in ghetto areas within Kumasi Pankrono and Krofom, further narrated how she graduated from being an ‘amateur drug addict’ to a pro within a short time.

According to her, she started with GH₵50 worth of cocaine and later graduated to spending over GH₵100 or GH₵200 on the drug daily.

Asked if she had an easy start, Abigail said the fact that she was already a ‘wee smoker’ made it easier.

“I was told it was the same as wee and because I was already a pro in smoking wee, it was easy. At first, I could do 50 cedis a day but as time went on, I graduated to 100 and 200 cedis a day,” she recounted.

Abigail also recalled an instance where she flipped the wall and tried to escape on the second day of admission into the rehabilitation center.

This was in the quest to satisfy her cravings.

“At some point, I was admitted to the hospital but I jumped the wall. I was craving the drugs while on admission for two days. I was restless,” she added.

One of her friends who accompanied her for the interview expressed gratitude to the likes of Dr. Likee, and some sympathizers abroad who heeded their calls and supported Abigail financially.

Abigail, who initially looked frail and extremely lanky, now looks more beautiful and is set to be discharged from rehab in the next two months.

Watch the video below: