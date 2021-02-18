3 hours ago

As is tradition, Ghanaians celebrated the life of late Dancehall artiste Ebony Reigns on the anniversary of her death yesterday. Every year since her passing, fans take to social media to share memorable moments of the artiste during her time with the hashtag ‘EbonyLivesOn’.

From fan videos, interviews to stage performances, social media is flooded with footage of the late RuffTown Records artiste.

Others share pictures of Ebony, her friend Frankie and the soldier who died with her in the accident that occurred on February 8 on the Kimtampo road.

A lady decided to tattoo her fan ebony's face on her back

Source: peacefmonline.com